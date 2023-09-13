BREATHTAKING! You'll immediately be captured by the PRIVATE DOCK & long-range, year-around deep water views of LKN & captivated by the bright & open floorplan boasting views from almost every room w/its abundance of windows & doors. Your main level living includes a gorgeous Primary Suite w/fpl, luxurious ensuite bath, & custom closet featuring a spiral staircase to an upper level room. New Hardwoods compliment the Foyer, Vaulted Great Room w/see-thru Fpl, Entertaining Dining Room, & Kitchen/Breakfast area-all w/lake views! Get togethers are easy w/the graciously-sized Sc. Porch & Upper Deck. Lake level living offers 3 Bdrms/2 ba & expansive Family Rm all w/ Waterviews, & features a Wet bar, Wine room & pool table area as well as an Office/Exercise Rm. Don't miss the Finished Room Over Garage Suite w/ its Full Bath, Lg walk-in closet, & storage areas. Impressive landscaping & water feature pond overlook the private dock & gazebo w/ SUNRISE & SUNSET views. Septic permit is for 4 Bdrms.