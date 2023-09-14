Welcome Home. Must see beautiful house in desirable Linwood Farms located in prime Mooresville location! This well maintained ranch offers an open floor concept offering spacious kitchen/dining area & cozy living room w/fireplace. Primary room has a large en-suite w/garden tub. Two addt'l generously sized bedrooms and a full size bathroom on first floor. 2nd level features supersized bedroom/bonus room with huge walk in closet & full bathroom! Make it a theatre room, gaming area or mix/match; you have over 620 sq feet to be creative w/computer niche area as well Need more storage? Attic has addt'l space for all of your boxes/decorations! Relax on the oversized covered back porch. Fully Fenced in backyard providing total privacy. Brand new carpet and freshly painted home! Minutes from Downtown Mooresville, shopping, fine dining, entertainment & Lake Norman. Great neighborhood for walking/riding bikes w/community pool & playground. Contact us today.