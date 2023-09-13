Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end of a quiet dead end street. Within walking distance to all of the neighborhood amenities (see pics for list). Relax w/ your cup of coffee on the covered front porch overlooking the serene "Park Like" front yard. Septic for 4 bed, possible 6 bedroom house. Formal living room on main w/ French Doors & closet could be a bedroom, LR or Office. PRIMARY bedroom is on the MAIN LEVEL w/ access to the deck. Spacious Kitchen open to the breakfast & great room. Upper hallway balcony overlooking the great room adds to the charm of this home. 3 beds up w/ media room & possible 5th bedroom/bonus w/ 2 oversized closets. *Room for a possible pool (septic in front). Attic has been sprayed w/ foam insulation. Furnaces replaced in 2022, AC(Up 22) Down(15), New Septic Pump(23), New Carpet & Pad, Whole Home Water Filtration System w/ Reverse Osmosis, 3 Car Garage.