This 4 bed 3.5 bath 3,304 sq. ft. home is located in the Sailview community. Steps away is your deeded boat slip on Lake Norman. This custom built home boasts archways, beautiful hardwood floors and recessed lighting throughout the 1st floor. The two-story entranceway leads to a living room, the formal dining room with crown and chair rail molding and the family room with built-ins, a stone fireplace and floor to ceiling windows. The kitchen is upgraded with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, staggered cabinets and a center island. A screened-in porch offers two separate decks overlooking your private, fenced-in backyard. Full lawn and landscape service is provided. Your huge primary bedroom, located on the second floor, boasts a trey ceiling, sitting area perfect for an office or nursery, and an en suite bath with a frame-less 2-person shower and large soaker tub. Rounding out the second floor, you will find four bedrooms, two full baths & a laundry room.