This home is the Total Package.! Stunning full brick house on 1 acre lot just outside the charming town of Troutman. The true gem of this property is its magnificent inground pool (heated) with spa. Dive into the crystal-clear waters on a hot summer's day, soak up the sun on the spacious poolside patio, or unwind on the brand-new deck (low-maintenance deck by Wolf Technologies added in 2022 ). This is a place where unforgettable moments with family and friends are made. The kitchen has undergone recent updates, including exquisite granite countertops, a stylish tile backsplash, and new LG appliances. The HVAC unit is less than 5 years old. Located just 2 miles from I-77 and convenient to Larkin Golf Club. Also just about 8 miles to I-40. Pool accessories, chairs and umbrellas will convey. Don't miss out on an opportunity to make this your forever home. Schedule a viewing today and discover a home that offers you the space and peace that you won’t find in homes on smaller lots.