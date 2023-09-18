The Lenox has been one of our best selling plans since it was first designed. The Lenox ranges in size from 2,429 - 2,541 sq.ft. and features 3 - 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bathrooms. The Lenox features Large Open Living Areas at a price you will love. A large open Living Room and Dining Room greets you as you enter The Lenox. Pass through an Oversized Great Room as you enter into the L-shaped Kitchen. Upstairs you will find a generous sized Owner's Bedroom with long corridor walkway to the Owner's Bath and Oversized Walk-In Closet. Two additional Bedrooms are perfect and feature large individual closets. A large Open Bonus Room is perfect for turning into a Media Room or an Upstairs Living Room/TV Area. Additional options are available to customize The Lenox floorplan further.