The Reeves, one of our newest two-story floorplans, features 1,966 - 2,246 square feet, 3 Beds, 2.5 Baths, a 2 Car Garage and can be built in 3 different plan variations. The Reeves floorplan features large, open-concept living areas on both floors. Inside you will find massive open Great Rooms that lead into a large open Kitchen/Dining Nook Area. Also, downstairs is a private Study that is perfect for working from home. Upstairs you will find an oversized Owner's Suite with a sizeable Owner's Bath and a very large Walk-In Closet. Also, upstairs is a large open concept Loft, a large Laundry Room with folding table, and two additional large Bedrooms with large closets. Additional options are available to customize The Reeves floorplan further.