Adorable ranch rental on over half an acre with a fenced in backyard, covered back patio, updated appliances, flooring, and fixtures! This wonderful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home sits in a rural location yet is so close to many conveniences and has an awesome two car garage. LVP flooring runs throughout the home. The green lawn is gorgeous and flat, and the driveway and garage are so spacious for plenty of parking. This is the perfect 1 story rental home if you want to be close to everything, enjoy living all on one level, and have plenty of private outdoor space.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,650
Related to this story
Most Popular
Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end…
The Enclave at Falls Cove is one of D.R. Hortons newest upcoming communities in the Lake Norman area. This hidden gem is just minutes from Lak…
Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement …
Check out this lovely 2 bed, 1 bath, 850 sq. ft. ranch home in Statesville, NC! Take advantage of the low maintenance and convenience of this …
Spectacular Lake Norman Estate with over 140' of shoreline boasting an amazing stucco/stone exterior and well equipped interior with stunning …