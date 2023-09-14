Adorable ranch rental on over half an acre with a fenced in backyard, covered back patio, updated appliances, flooring, and fixtures! This wonderful 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home sits in a rural location yet is so close to many conveniences and has an awesome two car garage. LVP flooring runs throughout the home. The green lawn is gorgeous and flat, and the driveway and garage are so spacious for plenty of parking. This is the perfect 1 story rental home if you want to be close to everything, enjoy living all on one level, and have plenty of private outdoor space.