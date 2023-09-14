New construction 3 bed 2 bath ranch home. Open floor plan welcomes with unique cathedral ceiling. Great room with lots of natural light. Large dining area. Chef's kitchen with island, ss appliances, granite countertops. Laundry closet off kitchen. Master bedroom with his/her closets, bath with tiled shower/bath combo. Luxury vinyl plank everywhere in the home. This is a must-see home! Some pictures are from another home that was recently completed. Nice back patio! This home should be done by 9/20 and available 09/30 Mandatory Resident Benefits Package is an additional $25/mo. and offers many great benefits (air filter delivery service, 24/7 maintenance, maintenance reimbursement for unintended charges/lock outs, credit building, rewards program, utility connection concierge, and more!)