Updated home minutes from I77 and I40, downtown statesville, restaurants and shopping. Neutral painted interior, updated kitchen, and bathroom, granite counter tops, Vinyl Plank flooring. Large covered rocking chair front porch, Huge deck just off the kitchen and mud room. New Energy Efficient HVAC system installed recently. Pictures are prior to tenant move-in. All applicants 18 years and older must complete an application with a non-refundable application fee of $50. per applicant. Please upload a photo ID and two most recent pay stubs.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,450
