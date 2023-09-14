Lovely three bedroom one bath home located in Downtown Statesville. Hardwood floors in the main living spaces, cozy living room with traditional dinning area connected. Laundry located in the basement area. Conveint walking distance to downtown shopping and activities and close to hospital, grcoery stores, and interstates. No pets allowed. No smoking allowed. One year lease agreement with a one month security deposit.
3 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $1,250
