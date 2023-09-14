Beautiful single story ranch home with great split floor plan, 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. Open concept with vaulted ceiling in the living room and lots of natural light. Primary bedroom has a en-suite bathroom with large garden tub and separate shower. Home has been freshly painted and updated. Dog Friendly! All breeds welcome! Located in a quiet neighborhood near the cul-de-sac. Large lot with flat back yard. Two car garage. This comfortable home truly does have it all and is in a terrific, convenient location in Sherrills Ford. It's less than a 5 minute drive to the newer Publix shopping complex, very close to Lake Norman, marinas and the beautiful new Mountain Creek State Park on Lake Norman.