Well maintained townhome in Cypress Landing! Location is close to downtown restaurants, shopping and the Mooresville Golf Course. Main floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors through out, gas fireplace, great kitchen with granite countertops. Three bedrooms upstairs with large closets and two full baths, as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Townhome features an attached 1 car garage, a rear patio and lawn maintenance included.