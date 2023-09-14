Well maintained townhome in Cypress Landing! Location is close to downtown restaurants, shopping and the Mooresville Golf Course. Main floor features an open floor plan with hardwood floors through out, gas fireplace, great kitchen with granite countertops. Three bedrooms upstairs with large closets and two full baths, as well as the laundry room with washer and dryer included. Townhome features an attached 1 car garage, a rear patio and lawn maintenance included.
3 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $2,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement …
Beautifully decorated fully furnished, home on Lake Norman in The Point area on Stonemarker Rd. 5 bedrooms/3 full baths, 2 half baths, 3 firep…
Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end…
LKN Waterfront Community with boat launch & day slips! Boat storage slot incl as well! Spacious all brick home on cul-de-sac in the desira…
Spectacular Lake Norman Estate with over 140' of shoreline boasting an amazing stucco/stone exterior and well equipped interior with stunning …