Well maintained 2-story home on a .38 of an acre cul-de-sac lot in Mooresville! Vinyl plank flooring throughout added in 2021 with no carpet! The main level has a Foyer that leads to the Formal Dining that could also be used as an Office, Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Pantry, Breakfast and Half Bath. The newer sliding doors on the main level take you to the large Fenced Yard with Patio! The upper level of this home features Laundry with Washer/Dryer, 2 Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom just off the hall and the Owner's Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink vanity and garden tub. The Winborne community is located in the Mooresville Graded School District and a short drive to Downtown Mooresville shopping, Library and restaurants! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 75-lbs at adult weight are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Available one week from an approved application!