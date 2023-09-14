New flooring and fresh paint throughout. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is move in ready. Large open living room into the dining area, head out back and enjoy some back deck grilling. Spacious master bedroom with large walk in closet. Secondary bedrooms are a great size. Laundry is located in the hall bath in a closet. Deep, 1 car garage with ample parking. Walk the trails to the nearby park with playground! Mooresville Graded School District. The Owner prefers no pets!