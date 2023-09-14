Available for six-month lease only. Welcome to this new beauty of a home just 1/4 mile from the public boat launch off of Burton Rd. in Denver. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath NEW home has great features like LVP flooring throughout. Quartz Countertops and Stainless Applicances. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet/storage space and a large pantry plus it is open to the great room. Formal Dining Room (could be used as an office) Large laundry room and a huge. 2 car garage. Upstairs is the primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet and 2 Guest rooms and full bath. Large Deck and Small storage building. Please check our website, under the Lease tab, to see if a property is still available as well as review our policies and our requirements prior to submitting an inquiry. A credit and criminal background check are a part of the application process. $100 application fee per adult, 18+. Small pet ok with a non-refundable $500 pet fee - 2 max under 45 lbs). Contact us for more info