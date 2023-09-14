Updated RANCH home on a cul-de-sac lot in Downtown Troutman! The home has vinyl plank flooring throughout, a large Great Room that could be used as an Office/Bonus Room, Kitchen with new light fixtures and newer stainless appliances, Living and Dining areas, and a Laundry Room with barn door and cabinets for storage. Located just off the hallway are 2 Bedrooms, a Half Bathroom, and the Full Bathroom with tiled shower! Outdoor amenities include the Rear Patio, lush landscaping, Picnic Table, Outdoor Shower and a large Fenced Yard! The storage building is locked for homeowner storage, and Tenant will have use of the Lean-To. The Primary Bedroom was previously two bedrooms and a wall was removed to make it one large room. It could be set up by a Tenant as two separate bedrooms for a total of three in the home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!