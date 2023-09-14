Updated RANCH home on a cul-de-sac lot in Downtown Troutman! The home has vinyl plank flooring throughout, a large Great Room that could be used as an Office/Bonus Room, Kitchen with new light fixtures and newer stainless appliances, Living and Dining areas, and a Laundry Room with barn door and cabinets for storage. Located just off the hallway are 2 Bedrooms, a Half Bathroom, and the Full Bathroom with tiled shower! Outdoor amenities include the Rear Patio, lush landscaping, Picnic Table, Outdoor Shower and a large Fenced Yard! The storage building is locked for homeowner storage, and Tenant will have use of the Lean-To. The Primary Bedroom was previously two bedrooms and a wall was removed to make it one large room. It could be set up by a Tenant as two separate bedrooms for a total of three in the home. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!
2 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $1,600
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
Equestrian, Private Victorian Style Farmhouse Estate on approx. 57 acres. This property has it all! Gorgeous 3 story home w/finished basement …
The Enclave at Falls Cove is one of D.R. Hortons newest upcoming communities in the Lake Norman area. This hidden gem is just minutes from Lak…
Location, location, location!! This Well Maintained Cape Cod style home has the best location in The Farms. Located on a corner lot at the end…
Check out this lovely 2 bed, 1 bath, 850 sq. ft. ranch home in Statesville, NC! Take advantage of the low maintenance and convenience of this …
Spectacular Lake Norman Estate with over 140' of shoreline boasting an amazing stucco/stone exterior and well equipped interior with stunning …