Welcome to the epitome of urban chic living in the heart of downtown Mooresville. This stunning loft-style apartment combines historical charm with modern elegance, offering a unique and captivating living space for those seeking the perfect blend of style and convenience. As you step inside, you're immediately greeted by the timeless appeal of exposed brick walls. The rich, weathered bricks tell a story of the building's history, adding character and warmth to your living space. Oversized windows flood the apartment with natural light, creating an inviting and bright ambiance. They also offer picturesque views of the downtown streets, allowing you to feel connected to the vibrant neighborhood. Serious inquiries only. No smoking, no pets. Security deposit of $1,750 payable upon lease signing. Background check including credit, eviction and criminal histories. One year term required.
1 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,400
