One gift can serve many in the Iredell community

As we enter the Christmas season, you can just feel the excitement in the air. Children smile a bit wider. Holiday lights take over the dark winter nights and add color and brightness. Cherished tunes play every time we enter a store or turn on the radio. It’s a special time of our year that is devoted to celebrating our love for each other and the much more encompassing love we receive from God.

One way we express this love for our friends and neighbors is through the incredible group of charitable causes that serve our community all year round. It is astonishing to see the work that occurs at each of these helping agencies, and the generosity with gifts of time and treasure that make all of it possible.

This fall, I have served as the chair of the United Way campaign and had the opportunity to learn more about the work the occurs because this community chooses each year to make it happen. Did you know that the 20 agency partners funded through United Way provided:

Food, shelter and heat to over 130,000 individuals in crisis during the last year;

Served 11,425 children with afterschool and summer programing helping them to navigate a year when so many of our usual supports were not available; and