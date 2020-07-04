ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Officer Matthew Lee asks that you bear with him and the North Carolina Resources Commission at this time. A juvenile black bear is stuck up in…
May 11, 1954 - June 23, 2020 Dr. Denise Chantal Howard died Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at home. She was born May 11, 1954, in Chateauroux, France…
The N.C High School Athletic Association will continue to enforce no contact summer workout guidelines next week after a sharp increase in cor…
Fire marshals in Iredell County and its municipalities have not approved any fireworks displays for the Fourth of July. However, fireworks ven…
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office continues to pursue leads in the death of a Harmony man.
The Iredell County Health Department received confirmation on July 2 of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at Primrose School of Lake Norman. At this…
The COVID-19 situation is altering the plans for the Carolina BalloonFest.
A dozen new coronavirus cases in Iredell County were reported since Wednesday afternoon’s update.
A Statesville woman was charged with seven felonies after an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a case of identify theft.
Kelsey N. McLelland recently received her master’s degree in physician’s assistant studies from Lenoir-Rhyne University.