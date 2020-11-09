ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A standoff ended with gunfire and a person wounded Monday evening, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.
- Updated
A vast majority of the residents and businesses in Statesville were met with an unwelcome surprise Thursday morning when the power suddenly we…
- Updated
After receiving a sizable amount of phone calls during the day on Thursday, the Iredell County Board of Elections released a statement to assu…
- Updated
When the polls closed at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day 2016, a total of 82,567 residents of Iredell County had turned out to cast their ballots in…
Barbecue, classic cars, and family and friends gathered to support Isaac McCurdy with the Love Benefit & Cruise-In at Beulah Baptist Churc…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Oct. 29-Nov. …
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Oct. 18-31.
- Updated
President Donald Trump is not conceding to President-elect Joe Biden, promising unspecified legal challenges seeking to overturn the outcome of the election. Read Trump's full statement here.
- Updated
Downtown Statesville literally rolled out the red carpet for its newest resident on Friday morning as the Downtown Statesville Development Com…