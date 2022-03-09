ON THIS DAY IN HISTORY
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March…
- Updated
A Statesville man was charged after shots were fired Sunday afternoon into a residence in Mooresville.
Kelly Wyatt of Statesville tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize.
Harbor Freight Tools will officially open its new store in Statesville on March 19 at 8 a.m.
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Feb. 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Feb. 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots o…
When and how did you acquire the car?
The list of candidates is set for the upcoming May primary and municipal elections as Friday marked the end of a long, stop-and-go process tha…
Large 3 bed, 1 bath home with tons of potential in a HOT neighborhood! New construction and remodels are happening all over this part of town.…
Seventeen teachers left Newton-Conover City Schools to work for other school systems from March of 2020 to March of 2021.