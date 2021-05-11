Old Man Louis
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from April 29-May …
- Updated
A Statesville teen has been charged with the shooting death of a 21-year-old last week.
There didn’t appear to be any loafing on the job at a new Panera Bread location on Glenway Drive in Statesville on Wednesday.
- Updated
The battle over the Iredell County Confederate Memorial statue is in a new phase as a group of plaintiffs filed a lawsuit Tuesday at the Irede…
Name: Kristi Keller RN, BSN, CDN
- Updated
The family of Andrew Rupard established a scholarship in his memory with the first recipient being Allison Cook, a graduating senior at North …
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these animals are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive…
- Updated
Three people are facing charges after the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a home on Brown Summit Avenue Friday.
Name: Shianna Mendoza
- Updated
The University of North Carolina Greensboro announces the establishment of The Peggy Warlick Endowed Scholarship in Education “Whatever Happen…