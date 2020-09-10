“As a fractured, rebuilt and blended family with lots of blood kin and non-blood kin who enjoy each other’s company, we’ve nearly set the woods on fire on Independence Day, eaten a lot of spaghetti on Thanksgiving (a tradition arising from someone’s inexplicable dislike of turkey) and traded Dirty Santa gifts on Christmas (often testing the goodwill of the season while doing so). But we owned Halloween.”

Not too bad. In retrospect, I would tighten it up a little, but I can live with it.

Here is the opening paragraph of that same column on the Bnsds Fashion World site:

“As a fracture, reconstruction and mixed family, there are many blood relatives and non-blood relatives. They like each other’s company. We set fire on the woods on Independence Day and eat a lot of pasta on Thanksgiving Day (this is produced by someone.) The tradition inexplicably doesn’t like turkeys) and trades dirty Santa gifts at Christmas (usually testing the goodwill of the season when doing so). But we have Halloween.”

What the ----? This is out in the world with my name on it?

It doesn’t get any better as it goes along.

From the original column: