Zdanowitz, John

John Joseph Zdanowitz, 80, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. He died peacefully at Iredell Memorial Hospital with his wife, Carole, by his side. John was born and grew up in Jackson, Mich., before moving to North Carolina in the late 70s with his company, Clark Equipment. He is also survived by two sisters, Stella Whitney and Sue (Russ) Jennings; a special nephew, Ralph (Martha) Pratt; and other nieces and nephews; and special friend, Max Lewis, with whom he took many motorcycle trips to Florida. John loved riding his cycle and golfing with many dear friends. He joined the Marine Corps right out of Springport High School, in Michigan, and served for six years. He loved the Marine Corps and made a lifelong friend, Russ Evans. After the death of his beloved wife, Nancy, of 50 years in 2008, he married Carole Fairman in 2014. They joined Western Avenue Baptist Church where he accepted Christ as his Savior and loved worshipped there. There will be a graveside service at Iredell Memorial Gardens Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10 a.m., with Pastor Jeff Spry officiating. Memorials may be made to Western Avenue Baptist Church; Iredell County Animal Shelter; or the charity of your choice. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
