Yow, Kenneth Ray

November 17, 1958 - August 5, 2020 Kenneth Ray Yow, 61, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. He was born Nov. 17, 1958, in Cabarrus County, to the late Betty Hilton Yow and Ray Von Yow. Mr. Yow enjoyed fishing, old movies, watching Gunsmoke, and loved animals, especially his dog and cat. He had a great sense of humor, was always happy, and was good natured. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dale Yow. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Kimberly Goodson Yow; sisters, Martha Furr and Jennifer Perkins; three stepchildren; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. No services will be held at this time. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville www.cavin-cook.com
