Woods Jr., Franklin Edward

Franklin Edward Woods Jr., 63, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held Friday, July 3, at 3 p.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

