January 7, 1936 - June 26, 2020 Herby "Herb" Edward Wilkerson, 84, of Statesville, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Herb was born in Alexander County, Jan. 7, 1936, to the late Florence Wilkerson. Herb attended Hiddenite School and was a retired furniture finisher. He was a long-time member of Truevine Worship Center. On March 19, 1966, Herb married Sylvia Mayberry Wilkerson and together they shared 51 years of marriage until her passing Dec. 15, 2017. In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by daughter, Gail Lane; and daughter-in-law, Lisa Wilkerson. Herb is survived by sons, Johnny Lee Wilkerson and Herby "Eddie" Wilkerson Jr.; daughters; Tammy Lambert (Tony), and Dorothy Kay Wilkerson; 10 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday, July 1, at 2 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Joshua Bunton officiating. Burial will follow at Iredell Memorial Gardens. The family will visit with friends for one hour prior to the service. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com
Wilkerson Sr., Herby "Herb" Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Herby Wilkerson, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.