Dorothy Kay Wilkerson, 63, of Statesville, died Tuesday, June 30, 2020. She was born in Iredell County, May 2, 1957, to the late Herby Wilkerson and Sylvia Mayberry Wilkerson. Dorothy enjoyed reading Stephen King's books and watching horror movies. She loved animals and enjoyed having pets. Survivors include two sons, James Barr II and Dean Barr; two grandchildren, Miranda Rose Holder and Patrick James Barr; two brothers, Eddie Wilkerson and Johnny Wilkerson; and a sister, Tammy Lambert. Private services will be held. Condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Wilkerson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.