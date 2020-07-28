Wiles, Mary

Mary Josey Wiles, 77, of Statesville, passed away, Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Gordon Hospice House, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. Born in Statesville Oct. 4, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Mack C. and Venie Mitchell Josey. Mary was a 1960 graduate of Statesville Senior High School and Oct. 1, 1960, was married to Dan Graham Wiles Sr., who survives. She was a member of Front Street Baptist Church and was a retired Office Manager and Bookkeeper. She formerly worked for Curlee Tire and Appliance for 10 years and from 1980 to 1994, at Carolina Tire of Statesville. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Roy L. Josey, Richard "Dick" Josey, Charles "Buddy" Josey, Allen Josey and Jimmy Josey; along with two sisters, Viola "Sis" Waugh and Evelyn Lowrance. A daughter, Diane Wiles Snow, died July 10, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Dan G. Wiles Sr.; daughter, Debbie W. Poole (Dale) of Statesville; son, Dan G. Wiles Jr. (Becky) of Statesville; grandchildren, Danielle P. Barnes (Jeff), Deven Poole, Crystal Manes (Jake), Summer Wiles, Graham Wiles; along with her great-grandchildren, Jaxon Barnes, Delaney Barnes, Salem Poole, Stella Poole and Sebastian Jorge Corza. Mary was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. A service to celebrate the life of Mary Wiles will be conducted at 3 p.m., Wednesday at Front Street Baptist Church with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating. Burial in the National Cemetery in Salisbury will follow at a later date. The family will speak with friends at the church, one hour prior to the services. If you are unable to attend, you are welcome to watch the live service at www.frontstreet.org/sunday-online. Memorials may be made Front Street Baptist Church; or Gordon Hospice House. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
