Whitener, David

David Willis Whitener, 63, of Troutman, passed away, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. David was born Feb. 14, 1957, in Troutman, and was the son of the late Willis Whitener and Mary Conger Whitener. He was a graduate of South Iredell High School, UNC Charlotte, and was a member of First United Methodist Church of Troutman. David is survived by two sisters, Janice Larew of Troutman, Linda Franklin of Statesville; three nephews, Brantley Larew of Cornelius, Jason Franklin (Sheri) of Clayton, Mark Franklin of Troutman; two great-nieces, Lillian and Piper Franklin; one great-nephew, John Kasay Franklin and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, John Larew. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery with the Rev. Jeff Hamrick officiating. Mr. Whitener will lie in state from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at Troutman Funeral Home, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Troutman. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
