Wheeler, Clarence
0 entries

Wheeler, Clarence

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Clarence "Sherlon" Wheeler, 80, of Statesville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Clarence was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Mt. Ida, Ariz., and was the son of the late A.C. Wheeler and Buennia S. Wheeler. He was a graduate of Mt. Ida High School and was married to his bride of 60 years, Linda Pierce Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Cheryl W. Staley (Ken) of Statesville and Alan Wheeler (Landa) of Lincolnton; one sister, Bernell Sandlin (Charles) of Anderson, Ind.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Martha Tubbs of Blytheville, Ariz., Betty Sparks (Layne) of Malvern, Ariz., and Mary McMillian (Richard) of Paragould, Ariz., and their families. Also, surviving is the "adopted and cherished" Wooten family. Mr. Wheeler will lie in state Tuesday, July 7, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at South River Baptist Church in Statesville. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., with the burial following in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gateway International Missions, P.O. Box 667, Taylorsville, NC 28681, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

+1 
Wheeler, Clarence
+1 
Wheeler, Clarence
To send flowers to the family of Clarence Wheeler, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 7
Funeral Service
Tuesday, July 7, 2020
3:00PM
South River Baptist Church
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd
Statesville, NC 28625
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News