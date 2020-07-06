Wheeler, Clarence

Clarence "Sherlon" Wheeler, 80, of Statesville, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Iredell Memorial Hospital. Clarence was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Mt. Ida, Ariz., and was the son of the late A.C. Wheeler and Buennia S. Wheeler. He was a graduate of Mt. Ida High School and was married to his bride of 60 years, Linda Pierce Wheeler. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Norfolk Southern Railway. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Cheryl W. Staley (Ken) of Statesville and Alan Wheeler (Landa) of Lincolnton; one sister, Bernell Sandlin (Charles) of Anderson, Ind.; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Martha Tubbs of Blytheville, Ariz., Betty Sparks (Layne) of Malvern, Ariz., and Mary McMillian (Richard) of Paragould, Ariz., and their families. Also, surviving is the "adopted and cherished" Wooten family. Mr. Wheeler will lie in state Tuesday, July 7, from 1 to 2:45 p.m., at South River Baptist Church in Statesville. The funeral will be held at 3 p.m., with the burial following in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gateway International Missions, P.O. Box 667, Taylorsville, NC 28681, and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
3:00PM
2659 S Chipley Ford Rd
Statesville, NC 28625
