Westmoreland, Teresa Ann
0 entries

Westmoreland, Teresa Ann

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mrs. Teresa Ann White Westmoreland, 62, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary

Westmoreland, Teresa Ann
To send flowers to the family of Teresa Westmoreland, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 8
Service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
968 Triplett Rd
CLEVELAND, NC 27013
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News