Westmoreland, Teresa Ann

Mrs. Teresa Ann White Westmoreland, 62, of Mooresville, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020. A celebration of life service will be conducted Wednesday, July 8, at 2 p.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary
To send flowers to the family of Teresa Westmoreland, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jul 8
Service
Wednesday, July 8, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Antioch Baptist Church
968 Triplett Rd
CLEVELAND, NC 27013
968 Triplett Rd
CLEVELAND, NC 27013
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.