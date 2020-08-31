West, Jennifer

Jennifer Lee Nicholson West, 39, of Harmony, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. She was born in Iredell County, July 18, 1981, to Joe and Evelyn Kiser Nicholson. Jennifer had been employed by Elmer's Glue. She loved her children and watching them grow up. Her family was important to her and she loved going to reunions to see everyone. Jennifer also liked helping others and enjoyed traveling. Those left to cherish her memory are her parents; a son, Joseph West; two daughters, Brianna West and Hailey Parsons; a sister, Pamela Paduana; and numerous other family members. There are no services scheduled at this time. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
