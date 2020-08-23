Weber, Wayne Ellison

March 7, 1933 - August 18, 2020 Mr. Wayne Ellison Weber, 87, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his home. He was born March 7, 1933, in Iredell County, to Claude Holland Weber and Severa Cross Weber. Mr. Weber graduated from Statesville High School in 1951, and from Wake Forest College/University in 1955. He served in the U.S. Army, 3rd Armored Calvary from 1955 to 1957 in Bayreuth (Bindlach) Germany. On Sept. 6, 1964, he married Glenda Hartness at First Baptist Church in Statesville. Mr. Weber was employed by Ohio Lime Company/United Cement Company and United States Gypsum Company. He was preceded in death by his wife, Glenda Hartness Weber and brothers, Holland Cross Weber (Bettie), Charles Thomas Weber (Mary) and Charles Baxter Privette (Shirley). Survivors include many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews. A private family service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Young Life Auburn-Opelika or the Forsyth Humane Society. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel www.hayworth-miller.com
