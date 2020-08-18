Warner III, Norman Joseph "Joe"

Norman Joseph "Joe" Warner III, 73, of Sherrills Ford passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Statesville, the son of the late Norman Warner Jr and Helen Lominac Warner. Joe served his country honorably during Vietnam in the U.S. Army as a medic. He enjoyed being near the water, listening to beach and country music and loved his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his loving daughter, Jamie Warner of High Shoals; brother, Bill Warner and wife, Kathy, of Sherrills Ford; nieces, nephews and numerous other loving family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 20, at Nicholson Funeral Home, 135 E Front St. in Statesville. The family will receive friends at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
