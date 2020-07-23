Vizard, Barbara
Mrs. Barbara Ann Grazio Vizard, 85, of Statesville, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. She is survived by her husband, Lowell W. Vizard; two daughters, Lynda Colby and husband, Keith, of West Newbury, Mass., Julie Zuidema and husband, Wayne, of Sturbridge, Mass.; and two grandsons, Wes and Wade Zuidema of West Newbury, Mass. A private family service will be held at a later date. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com

