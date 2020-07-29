Tomlin, Ralph

Ralph Frye Tomlin, 92, of Statesville, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Abernathy Laurels in Newton. He was born in Iredell County July 18, 1928, to the late James Tomlin and Lois Norris Tomlin. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Doris Duncil Tomlin. Mr. Tomlin proudley served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps. during World War ll. He was retired from Bell South as an electrical engineer after 35 years. After his retirement he remained very active. He was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church and had enjoyed going on Mission Trips with them. He loved photography and was aptly nicknamed "Photo" during his time at Appalachian State University. He enjoyed gardening, especially growing his own kiwis, making wine, woodworking and traveling. Fishing gave him great joy as did building his own boats to fish from. Those left to cherish his memory are two sons, Scott Tomlin (Michelle Roll), Jon Tomlin (Sherri); two daughters, Laura Jamison (Michael), Susan Jones (Chris); seven grandchildren, Michael Tomlin, Jessica Jamison, Madeleine Wewers, Brian Jones, Sam Jones, Anna Tomlin, Jon Tomlin; and two great-grandchildren, Harker Tomlin and Harper Wewers. Due to the Covid-19 health crisis, services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be sent to Broad Street United Methodist Church, 315 W. Broad St., Statesville, NC 28677. Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.nicholsonfunerals.com. Nicholson Funeral Home Family Owned
