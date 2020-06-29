Todd, Correne

Correne Hughes Todd, 88, of Statesville, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House in Statesville. Ms. Todd was born Oct. 23, 1931, in Loris, S.C., and was the daughter of the late John Richardson Hughes and Blanche Tyler Hughes. She was a graduate of Loris High School in South Carolina and operated Correne's Beauty Shop, worked at the Piece Goods Shop, and later worked at Hunt Manufacturing. She is survived by three children, Cheryl Poplin (Irvin) of Statesville, Teri Correne Ketchum (Ron) of Little Rock, Ark., and Robert Todd of Statesville; five grandchildren, Keith Gatton, Heather Gatton, Justin Todd, Ronny Ketchum, and Keriann Ketchum Meeler; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Alene Hughes; and one brother, Bill Hughes. She was preceded in death by four siblings, James Heyward Hughes, Ninaree Barnhill, John Richardson Hughes Jr. and Floyd Hughes. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 1, in the Troutman Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Stutts officiating. Memorials may be made to the Gordon Hospice House and condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
2:00PM
345 North Main Street
Troutman, NC 28166
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.