Thomas, Marsha "Sissy"

On Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, Marsha "Sissy" Thomas, 68, of Statesville, passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her family, after courageously battling years of chronic lung disease. A loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend to many, Sissy was born in Iredell County Dec. 20, 1951, to Veldon G. Carrigan (Dianne Suther) and Jean S. Nash (the late Joe Nash), whom survive. She is also survived by her husband, Joseph "Barry" Thomas Jr.; son, Joseph "Joey" Thomas III (Lisa); daughter, Michelle Thomas (Brad Smith); sisters, Gail Grant (Jerry) and Pam Carrigan (Karen Swaney); seven beautiful grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her canine companion that never left her side, "Lil Bit". Sissy loved to spend time with her family whether at the beach, at the lake, or simply on the front porch, surrounded by the vibrant hues of her beautiful flowers and visits from her favorite hummingbirds. She will be missed by many, but her loving spirit will remain forever in our hearts. The family would like to extend a special appreciation for the excellent care she received from the staff of Well Care Hospice of Advance. A private family memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; or Shriner's Hospital for Children, 950 W. Faris Rd., Greenville, SC 29605. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
