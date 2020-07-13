Tabor, Willie James

July 2, 1930 - July 5, 2020 Mr. Willie James Tabor, 90, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Glenn A. Kaiser Hospice House. Born July 2, 1930, in Iredell County, he was the son of the late Charlie Holsey and Alice Young Tabor. Willie was educated in the Iredell County public school system and was an Army veteran. Willie was employed with W.G. Hefner Medical Center after 34 years of service as a patient care assistant. He also drove a cab for Safety Taxi, and was a part-time landscaper, avid gardener, fisherman and a prayer warrior. Willie was a member of Innes Street Church of Christ, where he served as an Elder and Minister. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willie N. Tabor; two brothers, Edward Tabor and Andrew Tabor; sister, Betty Stringer. Left to cherish precious memories are children, Reggie Tabor (Terry) of Rex, Ga., and Paulette Levell Tabor-Brown (Melvin) of Salisbury; siblings, Dwayne Tabor (Patsy) of Cooleemee and Margaret Clement (Buster) of Mocksville; one grandchild; devoted caregiver, LaShonda Harris of Spencer; three sisters-in-law, Lumicia Parker of Brooklyn, N.Y., Laverne Miller (Verdell) of Moore, S.C., and Janice Feamster of New York, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A public viewing will be held today (Monday, July 13), from 1 to 3 p.m., at the funeral home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 14, at 12:30 p.m., at A.R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel at Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Burial will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. Brother Jeff Cannon will officiate. Masks are required to be worn at the viewing and funeral service due to COVID-19's mandate enacted by the governor of North Carolina. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home www.nobleandkelsey.com
Service information
1:00PM-3:00PM
223 E Fisher St
Salisbury, NC 28144
12:30PM
223 E Fisher St
Salisbury, NC 28144
