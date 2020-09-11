Tabor, Shirley Corrinn Morrison

Mrs. Shirley Corrinn Morrison Tabor, 86, of 13414 Hathaway Dr., Silver Springs, Md., passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence. Celebration of life services will be held today, (Sept. 11), at 12 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Tabor family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.