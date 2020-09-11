Tabor, Shirley Corrinn Morrison

Enjoy more articles from the Statesville Record & Landmark, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Mrs. Shirley Corrinn Morrison Tabor, 86, of 13414 Hathaway Dr., Silver Springs, Md., passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her residence. Celebration of life services will be held today, (Sept. 11), at 12 a.m., at Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home. Rutledge and Bigham is serving the Tabor family.