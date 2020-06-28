Swaim, Margaret Chambers

October 8, 1937 - June 25, 2020 Margaret Pauline Chambers Chambers Swaim, 82, of Hamptonville, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Wilkes Health and Rehabilitation. She was born Oct. 8, 1937, in Wilkes County to Wintfield Chambers and Virginia Pauline Lowman Chambers. She was a homemaker, retired from Tyson Foods, and a member of Dennyville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Garlis Chambers in October 1982; second husband, Turner Swaim in September 1995; sister, Carolyn Roberts; and brother, Bill Chambers. Surviving are two daughters, Patricia Chambers Riley and husband, Joel, and Lana Chambers Younger and husband, Coleman, all of Hamptonville; five grandchildren, Cody Younger, Jacob Riley (Kassie), Jessica Younger, Rebecca Riley Floyd (Stuart), and Matthew Younger; brothers, Bob (Linda) Chambers, Robert Chambers, Roy Chambers and David Chambers; and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be conducted at 3 p.m. today (Sunday, June 28), at Dennyville Baptist Church Cemetery by Pastor Joel Riley and Pastor Cody Younger. Memorials may be made to Connie Maxwell Children's Home, 810 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, SC 29646; or Ebenezer Christian Children's Home, 1006 Byrd Ridge Rd., North Wilkesboro, NC 28659. Gentry Funeral Service of Yadkinville www.gentryfuneralservice.com
