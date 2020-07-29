Summers, Joyce Hawks

August 13, 1934 - July 24, 2020 Joyce Hawks Summers, 85, of Statesville, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 13, 1934, in Gaston County, to the late Hugh Thomas Hawks Sr. and Alma Mae Ledford Hawks. She was also preceded by her beloved husband, Lynn Summers Sr., of 59 years; and her brother, William Hawks. Joyce enjoyed knitting afghans, and painting. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Lynn Summers (Sharon) of Pinehurst; brothers, Hugh Thomas Hawks (Sheila) of Albemarle, Gary Alan Hawks (Wanda) of Statesville; sister, Joanne Jarrett (Kenneth) of Granite Quarry; grandchildren, Steven Summers (Amy) of Menifee, Calif., Claire DeSpain (Craig) of Pinebluff; great-grandchildren, Laina Summers, and Sadie Summers, Noah, Hope, Titus, and Gideon DeSpain. There will be a graveside service Thursday, July 30, at 10 a.m., at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Randy Mitchell officiating. Reavis Funeral Home of Statesville www.reavisfhstatesville.com
