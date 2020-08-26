Strong, Prudence Fraley

February 27, 1938 - August 23, 2020 Prudence Fraley Strong, 82, passed away at her home, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, following a long illness.Born February 27, 1938, Prudy was the middle of three children born to Clarence Eugene and Frances Alexander Fraley. She grew up in the small town of Statesville, surrounded by townspeople she all knew by name and a large extended family. She was Valedictorian of her Statesville High School class, a debutante, and a Duke University graduate. Prudy married Alan Strong, in 1961, and she delighted in his presence until her last days. Prudence initially taught English Literature to high school students and later enjoyed a long career as a realtor. She practiced in five out of the nine states they moved to for Alan's career with Marriott. In 1983, they returned to North Carolina and settled in Greensboro for good. Prudence was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club and the Friday Club for over thirty years, and she was a member of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church. Prudy had a lady-like countenance and voice from another time, and she expressed herself with whimsy. She recognized the talents of all, and she delivered many compliments to friends, family and strangers with poetic grace and disarming sincerity. She will be deeply missed. She is survived by her husband, Alan Strong; daughter, Noelle Strong; son-in-law, Mark Conklin; granddaughter, Emma Strong-Conklin of Park City, Utah; nieces, Fran E. Abbott, Joan E. Lillich, Cecile Fraley and Beth S. Ozarowski; nephews, John Etherington, Alex Fraley and Ross Sundstrom; sister-in-law, Charlotte Rowe Fraley; and brother-in-law, Ray Sundstrom. Preceding her in death were her beloved parents and aunt, Sadie Alexander of Statesville; sister, Joan Fraley Etherington and husband, Dr. John Etherington of Goldsboro; sister-in-law, Barbara Strong Sundstrom; and her brother, Clarence "Sonny" Eugene Fraley of Little Switzerland. Due to COVID-19, a small family service will be held at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church soon. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel www.haneslinesberryfhnorthelm.com
