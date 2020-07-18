Stovall, Dorothy

9/1/1922 - 7/16/2020 Dorothy Stratton Stovall, 97, of Statesville, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born in the Rock Branch Community of Elbert County, Ga., the middle child and only daughter of Mr. and Mrs. O.G. Stratton. Attending schools in the Rock Branch Community, she graduated twice! Once in 1939, when there were only 11 grades and again in 1940, after the 12th grade was added. Surviving the depression and World War II, she married the love of her life, Wilbur D. Stovall, in Sept. of 1947. From Athens, Monroe, and Griffin, Ga., they settled down in Asheville, to raise their growing family. Then after a brief stint in Garner, Statesville became home. Mrs. Stovall served in previous cities in secretarial capacities and retired after 20 plus years from Kewaunee Scientific Corporation in Statesville. However, her greatest joy was raising her family, cooking wonderful meals for them, and playing the piano for their enjoyment. She truly had a mother's heart! She loved the Lord and loved celebrating him with the members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, especially the Senior Fun Group! Preceding her in death were her husband, Wilbur Stovall; parents, Mr. and Mrs. O.G. Stratton; and two brothers, Richard Stratton and G.L. Stratton. Survivors include her children, Steve Stovall, Maria and Patrick Lee, Claire Martin and Mary Lynn Lane; grandchildren, Peter Lane (Krisi), Graham Martin (Erin), Carlie Gaffney (Matt), Emily Martin (Chris), Colin Lee and Tyler Martin; and great-grandchildren, Michael and Connor Gaffney, Lachlan Lane, Adeline Harkness-Martin and Ada Martin-Seatz. A private funeral service will be held for family only Saturday, July 18, at 3 p.m., in the Nicholson Funeral Home Chapel. The service will be live streamed on the Nicholson Funeral Home Website. The link is on Mrs. Stovall's obituary and will begin promptly at 3 p.m. The family will visit with friends from 1 to 2:45 p.m., prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Care, especially Chasity Carswell and Tatum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 825 Wesley Dr., Statesville, NC 28677; or to New Bethel United Methodist Church, 2708 Rock Branch Rd., Elberton, GA 30635. Burial will be at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Elberton, Ga. Nicholson Funeral Home www.nicholsonfunerals.com
