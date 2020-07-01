Stone, Edsel

Mr. Edsel Reed Stone, 80, of Statesville, passed away, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the Gordon Hospice House. Mr. Stone was born Feb, 6, 1940, in Wilkes County, and was the son of the late Jessie and Bessie Baugess Stone. He attended schools in Wilkes County and was married to Brenda Mason Stone for 57 years. Edsel was retired from Public Service of NC (now Dominion Energy Inc.) with 34 years of service and always loved the hills and mountains in North Wilkesboro. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Michael and Dwayne Stone; four precious grandchildren, Megan Stone, Jonathan Stone, Evan Stone (Ashley), Jared Stone (Meredith); one sister, Rosa Triplett; special brother-in-law and nephew, Larry Stone and special brother-in-law, Barry Mason. He was preceded in death by one sister, Derotha Stone; and four brothers, Phonso, Jay, Bill and Lloyd Stone. There will be no formal funeral or visitation at this time. Private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital; or to Brenda Stone for expenses. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
