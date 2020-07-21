Stevens, Lisa Elizabeth

August 7, 1975 - July 17, 2020 Lisa Elizabeth Stevens, 44, of Mt Pleasant, S.C., beloved daughter of Mary Ann Purifoy Stevens and the late James Stevens, and granddaughter of the late Daniel Hughes Purifoy and Mary McRae Purifoy, passed into eternal life Friday, July 17, 2020. Born and raised in Statesville, she was previously employed at Bank of America in Statesville, and Embassy Suites in Charleston, S.C. Lisa was a gifted caregiver and an angel to many. She especially cared for and devoted herself to her grandparents, Dan and Mary in their later years. She had great love and strength in her life and her illness. She is survived by her mother; uncle, John Purifoy; two aunts, Sally Purifoy and Betty Purifoy Luisi; and cousins, Jill Luisi Clark, Traci Purifoy Cruz and Amy Purifoy Helmuth. The family is very appreciative of the loving and exceptional care given to Lisa during the last days of her life by Dr. Carley Mills and the ICU team at Roper Hospital Mount Pleasant. A memorial service will be held in Mt Pleasant at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to a charity of choice. J. Henry Sturh, Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel www.jhenrystuhr.com
