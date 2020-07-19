Dorothea Stauber Dorothea "Dottie" Mills Stauber, 96, died peacefully in her home with her family, Thursday, July 16, 2020. She was born March 21, 1924, in Statesville, to the late Dorothea R. and Lonnie N. Mills Sr. Dottie graduated from Statesville High School and received degrees from Mitchell College and Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University). She worked as a phlebotomist, a dietician at Mitchell College, and as the Hospitality Hostess at First Presbyterian Church. Dottie was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, Van Gorden Stauber. Van and Dottie were married Nov. 15, 1944, and created a loving home and family. They moved around with the Navy before settling in Statesville, to start their family. Dottie is survived by her three children and their families, Susan Price (Mac) of Wilmington, N.C.; Gay Park (Joe) of Savannah, Ga., and Karl (Hollis) Stauber of Danville, Va.; and three grandchildren, Jay Park (Sarah) of Murrells Inlet, S.C., Brian Price (Katie) of Raleigh, and Thea Park DeLoreto (Anthony) of Greensboro. "Deegee" as she was known to her family, was delighted to also have five great-grandchildren, Keeley Price, Alice and Van DeLoreto, and Joe and Eliza Park. Dottie was a passionate gardener and an active member of Toil and Tan Garden Club for many years. You could often find her spending time in her yard or greenhouse. She was also a voracious reader, a fan of college sports, and a lover of nature. She was an avid volunteer throughout the community, including working hard as a Pink Lady at Iredell Memorial Hospital and a Girl Scout Leader. Dottie was also an active member of the Women of First Presbyterian Church where she received an Honorary Life Membership and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, of which she was the Woman of the Year in 1957. Above all else, Dottie had a passion for hospitality. "Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for thereby some have entertained Angels unawares." (Hebrews 13:2). This verse illustrates her life and love of entertaining and serving her family, friends, and even strangers. She loved a party, a lady's lunch, a dinner party, and a picnic. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Sherrie and her employees from Sherrie's In-Home Care, Erica, Elaine, Lou, Lori, Annie, Sue, Cynthia, Alexis, Keisha and many others allowed Dottie to live her final years in the home she loved. Graveside funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Scott officiating. Attendees are encouraged to wear masks and observe social distancing. Memorials may be made to Fifth Street Ministries, 1421 Fifth St., Statesville, NC 28677; or Hospice and Palliative Care of Iredell County, 2347 Simonton Rd., Statesville, NC 28625. Troutman Funeral Home www.troutmanfuneralhome.com
Service information
10:00AM
114 Oakwood Dr.
Statesville, NC 28677
