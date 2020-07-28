Starr, Josephine Mae Hogarth Tinker
February 25, 1935 - July 26, 2020 Sunrise - Feb. 25, 1935 Sunset- July 26, 2020 Known as "Joan," she was born in Lancaster, Pa., to parents John N. and Elva L. Hogarth. Joan married and relocated to North Carolina in 1956, where she lived most of her life. She was a retired nurse and an amazing homemaker. Joan enjoyed reading, find word puzzles, coloring, cooking, sewing, and spoiling her beloved Shih Tzu, Olivia. She got the most enjoyment spending time with and loved more than anything her family. She is survived by daughters, Kathy Tinker Alexander (Richard) and Sharon Tinker Passaly; son, William Michael Tinker; grandchildren, Ricky Misty (Lance) Tosha Wendy (Will) Tara (Daniel); great-grands, Andrew Matthew Abigail Alexander Tyler Jacob Tiffany Nicolas Aiden Kaitlynn Lea August Addilyn Alijah; and great-great-grands, Haylea Adam Scarlett. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Theodore Starr; granddaughter, Kristie Alexander Kinley; son, James Grady Tinker Jr.; brother, John Nelson Hogarth; and sister, Kathryn Hogarth Bowers. A celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, July 29, at 1 p.m., in the chapel at Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home, 705 Davie Ave. in Statesville. The family would like to recognize the outstanding Services of Carolina Caring /Hospice and specifically that of caregiver, Ashley Chislom, whom Joan loves very much. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robinson Rd., Newton, NC 28658. Bunch-Johnson Funeral Home www.bunchjohnsonfuneralhome.com

